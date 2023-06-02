Fire bans across the country as dry hot conditions impact would be campers

As fire bans continue in many provinces, businesses selling camping gear and firewood are seeing a shift in demand.



Jade Najam, who runs a firewood company in Alberta, says sales went down more than 90 per cent in May compared to the previous year.



He says his company provides truckloads of firewood to national parks but this year has been hard.



An outdoor outfitter, meanwhile, is seeing a jump in sales for propane gas-assisted outdoor firepits.



Mike Eerkes , who is a manager at Mountain Equipment Company in Edmonton, says campers have been looking at things differently.



He says propane firepits may not be the same as a classic smoky-wood campfire, but they are allowed and provide a warm glow.



A large part of Ontario is under a provincial fire ban due to high risk of forest fires.



As of yesterday, most northeastern and northwestern regions of the province have been placed within a Restricted Fire Zone, meaning that open fires and the burning of grass or debris are temporarily banned.



Officials say the idea is to prevent human-caused fires at a time when dry conditions and little precipitation could help the flames spread.



There is an extreme danger of forest fires in central and northeastern Ontario, from just north of Sault Ste. Marie all the way to Belleville, according to provincial data.