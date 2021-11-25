Fire code fine for Port Colborne motel owner
The former owners of a motel in Port Colborne have received a hefty fine for fire code violations.
Back in February Port Colborne Fire received a complaint about the Capri Motel on Main Street West.
They found a number of issues with the smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors inside the 10 room motel.
The former owners have now been convicted for failing to comply with the Ontario Fire Code and fined $6,500.
Fire Chief Scott Lawson says, “We’re thankful that these violations were identified before anything serious could have happened,” He adds, “Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms save lives. I hope this conviction acts as a reminder to residents and business owners of buildings in Port Colborne of their responsibilities under the Fire Code.”
