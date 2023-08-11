Fire crews battling five-alarm fire at industrial site in west Toronto

Firefighters are battling a major five-alarm blaze at an industrial site in west-end Toronto.



Toronto Fire says crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street in the Martin Grove Road and Belfield Road area of Etobicoke at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday.



When they arrived, they found several tractor trailers on fire at the back of the industrial building, which is listed as a chemical wholesaler.



Authorities say the flames soon spread to the building itself, and firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby sites, which include a large lumberyard.



The industrial building is said to house several rail cars, tanker trucks and storage tanks, and several small explosions have been reported at the site.



Toronto Fire says no injuries have been reported.