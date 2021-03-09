Fire crews on scene at Ridley College in St. Catharines
Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at Ridley College in St. Catharines.
The fire was located in the attic area of the building where the pool is located.
Crews have knocked down the main body of fire and are overhauling and checking for hotspots.
No injuries have been reported.
The private school is thanking emergency officials for their fast response.
"Ridley College can confirm that the small mechanical fire has been contained and all students, faculty and staff are safe. We commend our community and the first responders for their swift action and assurance of everyone's safety."
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALICOVID-19 UPDATE FOR Mar 9 - DR. KARIM ALI Are things looking better? Is it time to be optimistic? Are people 'shopping around for the right vaccine'? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
-
Council Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikCouncil Recap Mar 9 – St Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik City enforcing parking by-laws again. The city will be hiring a full-time diversity equity and inclusion staff person. FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre asking to use the Centre’s reserves for some work on the floors and washrooms.