Fire departments ask Niagara residents to dig out fire hydrants

Fire departments across Niagara are asking residents to keep an eye out for fire hydrants buried in this week's snow.

Many hydrants have become buried thanks to the sudden snowfall and snow clearing operations.

Residents are asked to clear any fire hydrants on their properties so firefighters have quick, easy access in the event of an emergency.

It is illegal to bury a hydrant with snow.

The best way to clear a hydrant is to remove all snow and ice so it is clearly visible, clear at least a three foot radius around the hydrant, and create a path from the hydrant to the street for easy access.