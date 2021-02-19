Fire departments ask Niagara residents to dig out fire hydrants
Fire departments across Niagara are asking residents to keep an eye out for fire hydrants buried in this week's snow.
Many hydrants have become buried thanks to the sudden snowfall and snow clearing operations.
Residents are asked to clear any fire hydrants on their properties so firefighters have quick, easy access in the event of an emergency.
It is illegal to bury a hydrant with snow.
The best way to clear a hydrant is to remove all snow and ice so it is clearly visible, clear at least a three foot radius around the hydrant, and create a path from the hydrant to the street for easy access.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen Murdoch
-
What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?Tim talks to Al Zappitelli from Zappi's Pizza. What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?
-
view from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossiview from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossi