Fire guts Lundy's Lane inn



It's going to be a while longer before the city of Niagara Falls gets its first cannabis friendly hotel.

The Pink Elephant Inn on Lundy's Lane near Montrose, which was under construction, went up in flames last night.

Fire officials tell us crews were called to the inn around 9:30 after fire broke out on the second storey.

The cause remains under investigation.

Damage is pegged around $150,000.

The Pink Elephant Inn had been undergoing extensive renovations after Hamilton entrepreneur Conrad Floyd bought it last year with the goal of turning into an an all inclusive pot hotel with guests (all over 19) getting free marijuana with their room rental.