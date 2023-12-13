Fire in St. Catharines that sent one person to hospital caused by lithium-ion battery

St. Catharines Fire is confirming a serious blaze last week was sparked by a lithium-ion battery.

The fire, on Thursday, Dec. 7th, 2023, broke out at a residence on St. Paul Street leaving one person still recovering in hospital.

The investigation found that the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries and it was accidental.

Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in devices such as smartphones, laptops, ebikes, e-cigarettes, and toys.

“As we all utilize so many rechargeable devices in our homes, St. Catharines Fire Services would like to take the opportunity to remind residents that devices that use lithium-ion batteries are to be treated with care,” said Fire Chief Dave Upper.

“Due to their design structure, they can overheat, causing thermal runaway and thus fires.”

Safety tips to keep in mind when it comes to lithium-ion batteries include:

• Use only the battery(s) and charger that came with the item from the manufacturer

• Do not swap out batteries from between devices, even though they may fit

• When charging the batteries, keep away from combustible items

• Never charge a device under a pillow, or on a bed or couch

• Do not keep charging a device once it is full charged - monitor the heat produced while charging – unplug if significantly hotter than starting temperature

• Do not attempt to repair the batteries, including breaking the casing they are / may be enclosed in – damaged batteries will react

• Do not make your own battery cell packages

Lithium-ion batteries should also never be placed in the garbage. They need to be disposed of at a battery recycling location.