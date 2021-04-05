Fire in Welland Monday morning causes $50,000 in damage, one man treated for smoke inhalation
A fire in Welland has caused $50,000 in damage.
The blaze on McMaster Ave. was reported at 9:42 a.m. today.
Welland fire crews found a blaze in the upper suite of the home.
Three people were outside when crews arrived.
One man, who lived in the upper suite, was treated for smoke inhalation on scene.
Firefighters made a quick attack to control the fire, with most of the damage occurring in the kitchen.
Welland Fire Chief Adam Eckhart is asking residents to check their smoke alarms regularly, and pay close attention in the kitchen.
