Fire officials hope you mark Ontario's first-ever 'Test Your Smoke Alarm Day'

It is Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, with the 'Saved By the Beep' campaign being marked all across Niagara.

Today, September 28th, is Ontario's first Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, as all residents across the province are asked to learn more about their smoke alarms, fire safety, and home escape planning.

St. Catharines Deputy Fire Chief, Trevor Parker, tells CKTB, there were 133 fire deaths in Ontario last year, marking the highest death toll in 20 years.

"We need to make a public push to have everyone check their smoke alarms and make sure they're working."

He says many of the deaths are related to the absence of smoke alarms, or the fact they weren't working due to expired batteries etc.