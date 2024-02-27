Fire officials on scene at Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Fire officials have been called to the Outlet Collection in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A fire alarm is going off this hour at the outdoor mall just off the QEW on Taylor Road.

Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to help fire crews with a small fire on the roof of the mall.

No major injuries have been reported.

The Outlet Collection at Niagara is Canada's largest open-air outlet shopping mall.

There was lightening activity at the time of the fire, but it has not been confirmed as the cause.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.