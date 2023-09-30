Fire Prevention Month activities begin today and continue until end of October

The St. Catharines Fire Department is expanding Fire Prevention Week with a full month’s worth of activities.

The activities and safety instruction begins today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with an open house at Fire Station 4 on 427 Merritt Street.

There will be a variety of interactive, family-friendly activities taking place at the station.

Those include the opportunity to tour a firetruck and see firefighting equipment, photo ops, and the Home Depot Build-A-Truck.

Kids can also enter to win Niagara IceDogs tickets in a private booth.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a food donation to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold or gently used winter coats for Start Me Up Niagara.

Additional activities this month include:

• The Walmart Safety Display on Oct. 5 at 420 Vansickle Road from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

• Kiwanis Pool Safety Display on Oct. 11 at St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

• The Niagara IceDogs – Safety Display during the game on Oct. 12 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, starting at 7 p.m.

• Pumpkinville on Oct. 14 at Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

• The Seniors Cooking Safety Presentation on Oct. 18 at the Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

• Start Me Up Niagara – Stuff the Truck on Oct. 21 at Fairview Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, please visit: stcatharines.ca/firepreventionmonth.