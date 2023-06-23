Firefighters from around the world come to help battle one of the worst wildfire seasons

Firefighters from around the world have come to Canada to help battle one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.



The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there were nearly 15-hundred on the ground as of yesterday -- coming from 10 different countries on five continents.



French firefighter Eric Flores says the fires he's encountering in northern Quebec are bigger and more complicated than the ones he has seen back home.



He says the fire travels underground and even under water before bursting up into the trees in a sight he describes as unimaginable.



Vincent Lubisi, a firefighter from South Africa, says his crew in Alberta has had to adapt to fires that aren't like the ones they're used to, due to different vegetation and weather patterns.



The contingent of foreign firefighters in Canada include teams from the United States, Australia, Portugal, Spain, Chile and Mexico.