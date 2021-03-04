Firefighters line streets of Grimsby to say goodbye to fallen Captain and community volunteer
A funeral service was held in Grimsby today for a well-known community member and Fire Captain.
Peter Vincent Reilly, a Captain with the Burlington Fire Department, and volunteer in Grimsby, passed away on Saturday Feb. 27th at the age of 60.
He is known in the Niagara/Hamilton community for volunteering with St. Joseph Catholic Church, McMaster Children’s Hospital, Juravinski Hospital, Canadian Cancer Society, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Grimsby, coaching hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and football in the Grimsby area.
Firefighters lined the streets to honour Reilly before a mass was held at St. Joseph's.
In his honour, donations are being accepted for McMaster Children’s Hospital, Child Life Services Dept., or Juravinski Cancer Centre.
"Peter’s life was full, and much of his happiness during life was at the Reilly family cottage at Beckley Beach, Lake Erie. A devoted proud father, his greatest gift was his four children."
