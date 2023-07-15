Fireflies under threat due to light pollution and climate change

It's not only humans who are feeling the effects of climate change, but fireflies are too.

Aaron Fairweather, a research associate at the University of Guelph in Ontario, fears that threats such as climate change and light pollution could snuff out these luminescent insects.



Fairweather says overall numbers of these bugs have decreased by about 35% over the last 50 years.



Candace Fallon, a senior conservation biologist with the non-profit organization Xerces Society, says up to one in three species of fireflies may be threatened with extinction.



Fallon says light pollution is one of the biggest threats to firefly populations, since they use their light to find a mate.



She says their courtship is interrupted by bright, artificial lights, which can drown out the signals these insects use to communicate and find each other, ultimately affecting reproduction for the species.