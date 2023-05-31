Firework set off inside TTC bus

The Toronto Transit Commission says it has launched an investigation after a video of a firework being set off inside one of its buses was shared on social media.



The video shared yesterday shows a teenage boy lighting what looks like a blue and yellow firework with a lighter inside a packed bus.



Passengers can be seen screaming while protecting their heads and ducking for cover.

The male holding the lit firework is then seen raising his arm and pointing the firework towards the back of the bus as it goes off.



The T-T-C says it's aware of a couple of incidents of fireworks being set off on its buses in Scarborough but there were no serious injuries.

The TTC is investigating.