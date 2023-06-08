Fireworks in Niagara Falls cancelled for a second night

Niagara Falls' popular fireworks display is being cancelled for a second consecutive night.

Due to the impact of the wildfires burning across the country, and the associated air quality advisories in many areas of Canada, including in Niagara, tonight's fireworks are being paused once again.

Air quality conditions will be reviewed on a daily basis, with updated status reports issued at noon.

The Niagara Falls Fireworks stakeholders acknowledge the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with this unprecedented issue.

Fire bans are now in place across Niagara.