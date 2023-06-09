Fireworks in Niagara Falls cancelled for the entire weekend

Niagara Falls is cancelling its nightly fireworks for the rest of the weekend.

Officials say due to the impact of the wildfires burning across the country, the Niagara Falls Fireworks program is being paused for Friday June 9th through to Sunday June 11th.

They say they will continue to monitor the serious fire situation and updates on the fireworks display will be announced on Monday June 12.

"The Niagara Falls Fireworks stakeholders acknowledge the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with this unprecedented issue."