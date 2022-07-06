Fireworks in St. Catharines now illegal

A new bylaw makes it illegal to sell or set off consumer fireworks in St.Catharines for the remainder of 2022.

Victoria Day and Canada Day were the last time residents were permitted to set them off.

Over the last month St. Catharines Fire Services received a significant number of complaints related to fireworks.

Fire Chief Dave Upper says the main concern is safety beyond the noise impacting neighbours and pets.

The City's fireworks by-law prohibits the selling of consumer fireworks works without an

approved permit and prohibits setting off fireworks on City property including parks.

People can report any unsafe or inappropriate use of fireworks or vendors selling

fireworks without a permit by calling St. Catharines Fire Services at 905.648.4311.

Full details on the City's fireworks by-law can be found at http://www.stcatharines.ca/fireworks