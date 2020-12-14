First batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrive in Canada

The first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a picture on social media last night showing the plane carrying the first batch of 30,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, he cautions the fight against COVID-19 is not over and urges Canadians to keep up their vigilance.

The doses will be moving from the airport in Montreal to distribution centres in other provinces.

Officials in Montreal expect to start vaccinating residents of two long-term care homes today, while health care workers and long-term care residents in other provinces will be inoculated later in the week.

Ontario expects to receive 6,000 doses with distribution scheduled to begin tomorrow.

The majority of Ontario's share of the vaccines have been earmarked for health-care workers in Toronto and Ottawa.