First batch of snow hits south Niagara with more on the way
A snow squall watch continues for South Niagara with a significant amount of snow already on the ground.
The first band of squalls hit the area last night but have now moved south of the border and are hammering Buffalo.
The wind is expected to change direction tonight and bring the squalls back to Niagara and with it another possible 15 centimetres of snow
Visibility and travel is expected to be very difficult as the squalls hit.
Local accumulations of 30 to 60 cm are expected by Sunday morning however some areas may see even more.
🌬🌨 #ONStorm #FortErie pic.twitter.com/RA6pynC527— Emanuele Garau (@EmanueleGarau) November 18, 2022
Here's a time-lapse from the Peace Bridge livecam, which connects Buffalo, #NewYork to Fort Erie, #Ontario. This was only 10mins condensed down and the plows can't keep up with the heavy #LakeEffectSnow. #nywx #les #snow @NWSBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/ARsoHqUJuF— BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) November 18, 2022
@globalnews 3 hours into the storm pic.twitter.com/ji3ODPJfSW— Alex Craig M.Ed (@EssentialLearn1) November 18, 2022
