First confirmation of West Nile Virus in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health is informing residents that Niagara has received its first confirmation of West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While the mosquitoes that tested positive were found in St. Catharines, all Niagara residents should take precautions to reduce the risk of being bitten.

You can help prevent being bitten by wearing long sleeved pants and shirts, applying bug repellent, and draining areas on your property with stagnant water.

So far, no cases have been reported in the region.