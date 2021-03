The first day of spring in Niagara is turning out to be a beautiful one.

Lots of sunshine is in store for today with a high of 14, except 10 near Lake Ontario.

Sunday will also be beautiful, with sunshine and a high of 15, except 9 near the lake.

The warmer weather is here to stay for at least this coming week with highs around 8-11.

While today marks the first day of spring, the last day of the season is June 20th, 2021.