First debate of Ontario's election campaign saw the four main party leaders square off

The first leader's debate of Ontario's election campaign has wrapped up.

The four main party leaders squared off on matters of affordability, jobs and infrastructure in northern Ontario.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford focused on his party's plan to build infrastructure, including highways.

He says voters can choose between the Liberals who would take them backwards, the NDP who would hold them back or the Tories, who would get things done.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath says she has an unwavering commitment to improving affordability in the north, and hiring health-care workers.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says his focus is on investing in publicly funded education and respecting the legacy of older generations.

And Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party, says he'd bring new solutions to deal with old problems, such as building more affordable, connected communities.