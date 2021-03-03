First doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Canada today

The first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive in Canada today.



Health Canada authorized the vaccine's use last week for all adults.



But, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization has since recommended that it not be administered to people 65 and over.



And that's bringing one question to the forefront -- who should receive those doses?



BC's provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says they plan to target younger people with the vaccine while keeping the higher efficacy shots from Pfizer or Moderna for seniors