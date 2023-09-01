First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Niagara

Niagara now has its first case of a person infected with West Nile virus for the year.

The lab-confirmed case marks the first patient testing positive for the virus, however mosquitoes tested positive for the virus last month.

Health officials say although most people infected with West Nile virus do not get sick, 20 per cent of people experience flu-like symptoms and fatigue.

And one per cent experience severe symptoms and serious health effects, such as a rapid severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, weakness, and sudden sensitivity to light.

Older individuals or individuals with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of developing severe symptoms.

To prevent getting the virus you are encouraged to avoid getting mosquito bites.

Further information concerning West Nile virus illness and how to reduce the risk of infection can be found online at www.niagararegion.ca/health or call Public Health at 905-688-8248 or 1-888-505-6074, ext. 7590 for more information.