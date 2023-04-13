iHeartRadio
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI


The first image of a black hole captured in 2019 is getting a makeover. 

Researchers on Thursday revealed an updated version, which they made using artificial intelligence. 

The black hole still looks like a fuzzy, orange doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth. 

But it now has a skinnier ring and a darker center, which researchers think is more accurate. 

The new image is based on the same data gathered by a network of radio telescopes, but researchers used machine learning to fill in the gaps.

