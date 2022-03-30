First Nation Chief says long-term funding needed for residential school investigations

The chief of a First Nation that's searching for unmarked graves at a former residential school in British Columbia says they're looking for long-term funding as they prepare for a visit today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Chief Willie Sellars from Williams Lake First Nation says his community along with others conducting similar investigations at former government-funded, church-run institutions across Canada need financial support for their work from start to finish.



He says reconciliation starts with a healthy community, and they also need long-term funding to support the mental health and well-being of residential school survivors, their families, and Indigenous communities.



The First Nation in B.C.'s central interior announced in January that a preliminary geophysical investigation had found 93 ``reflections'' that could indicate children buried around the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School.



He says they need Ottawa to provide complete records about the institution, along with support in urging the Roman Catholic church to do the same, as they work to identify children who never returned home.



Sellars says the federal government's role in advancing reconciliation should also include support for economic development and key community needs, like housing.