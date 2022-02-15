First Nation says 54 graves at former Saskatchewan residential schools

A Saskatchewan First Nation says 54 graves have been found through ground-penetrating radar at the site of two former residential schools.



Keeseekoose First Nation says the graves were discovered on the grounds of St. Philip's Residential School and the Fort Pelly residential school.



Chief Lee Kitchemonia says the discovery has brought some closure but also a lot of questions around what happened.



The schools were located on the First Nation's land near Kamsack.



The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says St. Philip's Residential School had a widespread problem with sexual and physical abuse, which led to the dismissal of a school supervisor over the mistreatment of students.



The centre has a record of two student deaths at that school and two at Fort Pelly.