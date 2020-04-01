First of the month and the rent is due

Rent day is dawning for millions of Canadians today, many of whom are struggling to pay the bills because of COVID-19 work losses.

Across the country, workers are being laid off or find their hours have been cut because of efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister says his government has been working with CMHC to make sure most mortgages can be deferred.

He also hinted Ottawa is working to secure low interest lines of credit with the banks for middle class Canadians struggling to pay the bills.

The federal government is supposed to outline details of its massive emergency wage subsidy program today, a day later than expected.