First of the month and the rent is due
Rent day is dawning for millions of Canadians today, many of whom are struggling to pay the bills because of COVID-19 work losses.
Across the country, workers are being laid off or find their hours have been cut because of efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
The Prime Minister says his government has been working with CMHC to make sure most mortgages can be deferred.
He also hinted Ottawa is working to secure low interest lines of credit with the banks for middle class Canadians struggling to pay the bills.
The federal government is supposed to outline details of its massive emergency wage subsidy program today, a day later than expected.
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara