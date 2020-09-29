First presidential debate tonight



Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head tonight at the first presidential debate of 2020.



The debate comes on the heels of a report suggesting that the president is personally liable for more than $400-million in debt.



Something critics say will cast a shadow on national security concerns he could be manipulated to sway U.S. policy by organizations or individuals he's indebted to.



As for Biden, many are questioning whether he will be able to pull off a steady-enough performance.

610 CKTB will carry the debate live starting at 9 pm.