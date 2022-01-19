First shipment of COVID-19 antiviral pill on its way across Canada: prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the first shipment of an oral COVID-19 pill is making its way across Canada but is no substitute for vaccination against the rapidly spreading virus.

The anti-viral drug Paxlovid is meant to protect against hospitalization and death.

Canada has purchased one million courses for delivery this year, and Trudeau says it is another powerful tool in the country's pandemic response.

He is urging Canadians to still following public health rules, including masking and physical distancing, and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the pandemic appears to be peaking in some provinces, while others say the worst is likely still to come.

Ontario recorded a small dip in the number of people in hospital today to 4,132 patients, but intensive care admissions have gone up by nine.

