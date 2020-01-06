First shipment of legal cannabis edibles set to arrive in Niagara this afternoon
The first batch of legal edibles will make its way into Niagara later today.
Choom in Niagara Falls is expecting its first shipment of cannabis edibles this afternoon, while the Niagara Herbalist in St. Catharines is unsure when its first shipment will arrive.
The Ontario Cannabis Store is releasing 59 new products, including edibles, beverages, lotions and concentrates.
The products will be available on the shelves of physical retail stores starting today and will go on sale online on Jan. 16.
But the OCS, Ontario's pot distributor, warns that supplies are tight and some of the products could sell out quickly.
It says it will work to replenish supplies quickly and hopes to roll out more products in the coming months.
Prices for legally sold edibles will range from $7 to $14, beverages are set to cost between $4 and $10, and vapes will be priced anywhere from $25 to $125.
Niagara is home to two cannabis stores.
