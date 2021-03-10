First step of mass immunizations in Niagara starts Monday when residents 80+ can book appt.

The Niagara Region Public Health department is getting ready to start immunizing the general public.

Residents 80+ will be able to call or go online on Monday to book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 shot.

Clinics for those residents will be starting within the next couple weeks. 11 sites have been selected in each Niagara municipality, except for St. Catharines and Thorold residents who will both go to Brock University.

The phone number and web address of Ontario's registration system have not been released publicly yet.

Once vaccine supply is increased, the clinics will be supplemented by local pharmacies and family doctors, so that by the time the majority of the population can receive their vaccine, they can do so even closer to home.

Public Health is still looking to fill a small number of paid staff positions to help run the clinics. Click here for more information.

"The eagerness for vaccines rollout to ramp up over the coming weeks and months is appreciated and echoed by everyone at Public Health. We ask for continued patience as this next phase begins, as there is a lot of interest in vaccine appointments across the province, and wait times in the registration portals, both online and by phone, are possible."

So far over 33,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara. That's 3.3% of the provincial doses given out to date.