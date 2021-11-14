First taste of winter has arrived for some parts of Niagara

Some parts of Niagara are seeing their first taste of winter.

Light snow is being reported in Smithville Sunday evening as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

Environment Canada forecasted snow over 'higher terrain' areas this evening and overnight.

Tomorrow, there is a 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers near noon as it warms up to around 6 degrees.

There's another slight chance of flurries tomorrow night.

Niagara ushered in the holiday spirit this weekend with a Santa Claus Parade in Niagara Falls, and MOVE 105.7 is now playing holiday music exclusively until Christmas.