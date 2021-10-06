FirstOntario PAC accepting submissions to honour Gord Downie's life and support Downie Wenjack Fund

The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines is looking for Gord Downie and Tragically Hip fans to help with a special project.

The PAC will be hosting Gord's Legacy, a free virtual concert honouring Downie's life and supporting the Downie Wenjack Fund on Sunday, October 17th at 7 p.m.

Organizers are asking people to film versions of their favourite Downie or Tragically Hip songs and poems for possible inclusion in the free livestream.

Videos must be submitted by email to dmoser@firstontariopac.ca by Tuesday, October 12th.

Participants must include their name and a song credit and are invited to share a wave, a 'thank you Gord,' or a very short message about what Downie's legacy means to them.

A $75 honorarium will be given to each of the chosen local submissions.

Fans are also encouraged to donate to the Downie Wenjack Fund to continue the work toward reconciliation started by Downie.

He died on October 17th, 2017.