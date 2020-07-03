FirstOntario PAC postpones outdoor events, #NiagaraPerforms continues
The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre is postponing a series of outdoor events.
On Tuesday organizers announced plans to start screening free outdoor films on Fridays and host musical performances on Saturdays.
But officials say after a second round of consultations with the city of St. Catharines and Niagara Public Health the free activities have been postponed for now.
However, the ongoing #NiagaraPerforms online series will continue.
So far local musicians, artists, and even Foster Festival productions have been streamed for free on the FirstOntario PAC's Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Previous performances are also available through Facebook and YouTube.
