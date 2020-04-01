FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre announces new executive director
The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre has a new executive director.
Colleen Smith will assume the role as of Monday, May 4th.
“It is an interesting time to begin a new role, however I am encouraged by the dedicated staff, board members, and community,” Smith says. “The FirstOntario PAC has a bright future ahead of it and it will be because of the support of the community that we will come back from this stronger than ever.”
Smith has worked with Theatre Calgary, Massey Hall, Roy Thompson Hall, and The Factory Theatre.
