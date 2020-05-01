FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre announces next round of #NiagaraPerforms

More artists are signing on to offer a digital performance during the pandemic.

The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre has announced performers for the next two weeks of their series #NiagaraPerforms.

Suzie Vinnick is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., Juliet Dunn and Peter Shea of the TD Jazz Fest are up on Thursday night at 7 p.m., Spencer Burton will share his country-folk music next Sunday at 4 p.m., and the Carousel Players' will be reading Peg and the Yeti by Kenneth Oppel on Thursday, May 14th at 7 p.m.

So far, more than 8,000 people have watched the live-streamed performances.

You can find those performances on the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre's YouTube channel.