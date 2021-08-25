FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend

The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines is hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend.

Anyone turning 12 years old or older this year who needs a first or second dose of a vaccine will be able to get one at the clinics on Saturday or Sunday.

Both Moderna and Pfizer shots will be available.

The clinic will be open from noon until 8:45 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Niagara Region officials say young adults are particularly encouraged to get fully vaccinated as numbers in that age group are still lagging behind.

According to the most recent stats from Niagara Region Public Health, 64 percent of people between 18 - 29 years old have received one dose of a vaccine. That number drops to 53 percent for the full two shot series.