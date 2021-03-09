FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre to work on building improvements while closed to the public
The FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre will be trying to complete some construction work while the pandemic keeps the doors closed to the public.
The FirstOntario PAC Board has been discussing the need to complete several projects at the facility related to improvements to the Robertson Theatre washroom stalls and venue floors at Partridge Hall, Robertson Theatre, RBC, and the multipurpose room.
The Board needed approval from city council to dip into the Capital Improvement Fund for the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre Reserve.
Council unanimously gave its blessing for the $154,000 needed for the work.
A portion of ticket sales from the PAC goes into the fund for work such as this.
Mayor Walter Sendzik noted the spending does not impact the city's overall tax levy.
