Fiscal responsibility is our top priority: West Lincoln Mayor on 2023 budget

West Lincoln has nailed down its budget with an average increase of $100 a year.

Township Council passed the 2023 spending plan comprised of $5.2 million in Capital and Special Projects and $21.0 million in Operating expenditures.

The budget is supported with a general tax levy of $9,081,550, which represents a total increase of 6.5 per cent after growth.

For the average West Lincoln homeowner taxes will go up $91.47, or $7.62 a month, however once you factor in the West Lincoln Memorial hospital levy the increase comes in at $99.54, or $8.30 per month.

The budget will fund hard topping of Vaughan Rd., from Caistor Gainsborough Rd. to Wellandport Rd., the Pearson Bridge Rehabilitation, $615,000 for a Tanker Replacement at Station #2 and $260,000 to replace the lights at the Leisureplex Ball Diamonds with new energy efficient LED lights.

“Fiscal responsibility is our top priority when we enter budget deliberations. Inflation has been difficult for many West Lincoln individuals and families, and we understand the weight of our obligation to manage tax payer dollars wisely. Council and Staff worked hard to trim the 2023 budget, to keep increases as minimal as possible while ensuring that we are meeting the needs of our community.” Cheryl Ganann Mayor

“West Lincoln is expected to see incredible growth in the coming years. As a Township, we must continue to invest in service level, asset and infrastructure improvements to support strategic growth, without putting too much pressure on taxpayers. This year’s budget is a great demonstration of Council and Staff’s commitment to balancing these contrasting requirements.”

West Lincoln residents will also pay a regional tax levy ontop of township taxes.