Fiscal update projects return to black by 2027 budget

The fall economic statement suggests a federal budgetary surplus is on the distant horizon for the first time since the Liberals came to power seven years ago.



That rosy picture is clouded by a potential recession, promises to spend a lot more money to support Canada's transition to a clean and green economy and the need to fight another election before getting there.



The forecast comes in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fiscal update tabled today, which includes new measures to spur clean energy investment and improve affordability for Canadians struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.



It also shows relatively modest new spending of $30.6 billion over six years, including money already set aside for previously announced measures such as temporarily doubling the GST credit, amid growing political pressure to show fiscal restraint.



The fiscal update projects a $36.4 billion deficit for the current fiscal year and says that will shrink over the next four years before turning into a budget surplus of $4.5 billion during the 2027-28 fiscal year.



The update focused on matching clean energy investments and tax incentives made recently in the United States, along with some affordability measures such as permanently eliminating federal interest charges on student loans and revamping the Canada Workers Benefit.