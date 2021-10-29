Fisheries and Oceans Canada looking for contractor to remove masts from Jordan Harbour shipwreck

A well known landmark in Jordan could soon change.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has opened up bidding to remove all masts from the shipwreck of La Grande Hermine in Jordan Harbour.

According to the public document, the Vessel of Concern program flagged the ship as a 'wreck posing a significant level of danger to the environment, as well as to the health, safety, and well-being of the public.'

The assessment has deemed it necessary to remove the main mast and restrict access to the ship.

The successful contractor will be tasked with removing all three masts and all parts attached to them, including the mast that collapsed on the wheel house.

The ship in Jordan Harbour is a familiar sight to any drivers who travel the QEW. It is located about 25 metres from the shore.