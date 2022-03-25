Five additional COVID patients admitted to hospital in Niagara today, bringing the total to 31

Another five Niagara residents have been admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19 over the last 24 hrs.

31 people are being treated in hospital for the virus today, four are in the ICU.

Niagara Health's head of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Karim Ali, tells CKTB our local health care system is better prepared to handle the uptick.

He says they expected the numbers to rise as Ontario dropped many public health measures.

Dr. Ali says there has been a dramatic change in numbers, saying on March 16th only 12 people were being treated for COVID in hospital.

"I want to make sure that people understand that yes, we are in a much better place, but numbers are moving up a little. It's telling you that the virus is still around."

Niagara is reporting 82 new COVID-19 infections today, and one new death.

The COVID-19 death toll in Niagara now stands at 526.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says he is very concerned over the upward trend in hospitalizations in Niagara.

He is encouraging residents to voluntarily wear a mask in indoor public settings, and avoid large crowds.