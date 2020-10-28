Five additional shelter beds being added in Welland over the winter

Five more beds for the homeless in Welland will be added this winter.

The Hope Centre emergency shelter services support people experiencing homelessness in accessing appropriate shelter and other housing options.

Hope Centre, working in partnership with Niagara Region, will have 5 additional emergency shelter beds which will be located in Welland for this upcoming winter.

Welland residents are encouraged to access the emergency shelter and homelessness supports through the Hope Centre to ensure access to the most appropriate resources.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can also receive assistance with finding emergency shelter by dialling 211 or visiting 211ontario.ca to learn more about shelter resources.

Niagara’s shelter agencies suggest that anyone seeking overnight emergency shelter call ahead to register due to COVID-19 screening measures.

