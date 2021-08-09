Five beaches in Niagara posted as unsafe to swim

Five of Niagara's tested beaches are posted as unsafe to swim.

In Fort Erie, Bay Beach has been listed as unsafe to swim due to ecoli, while Waverly Beach is posted for algae.

In Port Colborne, Humberstone Centennial Park Beach is listed for algae, and Sherkston Wyldewood is posted for ecoli results.

In Wainfleet, Long Beach has been listed as unsafe to swim due to ecoli.

