Five beaches posted as unsafe to swim in Niagara

Five beaches in Niagara are posted as unsafe to swim.

Sherkston Quarry Beach in Port Colborne and Lakeside Beach in St. Catharines are posted due to ecoli.

Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake is posted as unsafe for unspecified reasons,

Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is listed as unsafe due to algae, while Nelles Beach in Grimsby is posted due to safety issues.

