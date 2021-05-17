Five belugas doing well after being moved from Marineland,  American aquarium says

An American aquarium says five beluga whales from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., are doing well after being moved to the U.S. over the weekend.

Mystic Aquarium says the five belugas are healthy, eating well and behaving normally in their new habitat in Connecticut.

The aquarium says the entire operation lasted several days and concluded in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The United States government approved the transfer last year with a condition the whales won't be bred.

Mystic says the whales will be part of a large research project with its three other belugas.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada approved the transfer last month with the condition the whales won't be bred or involved in performances at the new facility.

