Five Canadian Force members test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the risk of infection was something the military knew about as they went into long-term care homes.

The Canadian Forces says five members working in the homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The military says four of the cases are in Quebec and one is in Ontario.

Most of the nearly 17-hundred members working at care homes are in support roles, including cleaning, serving food and assisting with residents' basic needs.

The Canadian Forces says all have been equipped with personal protective equipment and training in how to use it.