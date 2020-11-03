Five cases of COVID-19 so far at Outlet Collection

Reports of several cases of COVID-19 at the Outlet Collection in Niagara on the Lake.

The CBC says after refusing comment, officials with the mall have now confirmed at least three cases since October 29th.

General Manager Joanne Ross tells the media outlet, there have been a total of five cases adding they have been following all protocols and guidelines to respond to the siutation including hiring a cleaning contractor trained to respond to situations involving COVID-19.

There is no word on which stores at the mall were impacted.

Niagara Public Health will not confirm the report saying it does not reveal which businesses have employees who have tested positive over privacy concerns.